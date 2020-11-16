Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in WestRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in WestRock by 4.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 0.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 86.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of WRK traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.62. 48,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,683. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

