Hosking Partners LLP Has $3.14 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 63.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.24. 35,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,902,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

