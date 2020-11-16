Hosking Partners LLP Has $5.28 Million Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 283.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,827,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,034,000 after buying an additional 11,700,144 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 83.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,866,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,631 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $56,508,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 604.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,721,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,848,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,010,000 after buying an additional 2,251,510 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TME traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.51. 81,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,420,999. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

