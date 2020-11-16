Hosking Partners LLP Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,247 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 1.48% of International Seaways worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in International Seaways by 49.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 788,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 261,035 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2,941.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 311,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 301,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 97.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 202,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 99,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at $2,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of INSW traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.56. 1,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $445.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.09.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.