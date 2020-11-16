Hosking Partners LLP Has $6.59 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.48.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,247. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $146.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

