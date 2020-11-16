Hosking Partners LLP Has $8.76 Million Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 505,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,228 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Adient were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADNT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adient by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,945,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after buying an additional 37,119 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Adient by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Adient by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adient stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $28.34. 5,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,287. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. Adient plc has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.16.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

