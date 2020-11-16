Hosking Partners LLP Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Micro Focus International worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 470.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 328,991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 133.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 94,011 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 30.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

MFGP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Micro Focus International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE MFGP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.65. 45,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,318. Micro Focus International plc has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

