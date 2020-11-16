Hosking Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,772,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878,723 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 2.23% of Ferroglobe worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $111.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

