Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,963 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,424 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in HP were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774,693 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 910.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,425 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,407,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,970 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in HP by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,822 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $86,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,133 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Standpoint Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen raised their target price on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.07. 107,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,659,307. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

