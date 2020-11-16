Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 11.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.55. 502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,381. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $155.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.