Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. HSBC cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.26.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.75. 11,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

