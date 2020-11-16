Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,965 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.80% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 58,534 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,964,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 330,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS remained flat at $$3.31 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Antony C. Ball acquired 97,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $304,680.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 20,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $71,717.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 937,663 shares of company stock worth $3,110,661 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UEPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley started coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

