Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,937 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at $653,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,897 shares of company stock worth $4,229,465. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.04. The company had a trading volume of 24,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,566. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.26. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $78.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

