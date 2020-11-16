Hosking Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,126,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $972,000.
NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $17.57.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHNG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CSFB increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.
Change Healthcare Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
