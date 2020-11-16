Hosking Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,126,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $972,000.

NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHNG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CSFB increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

