Hosking Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 51.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,438,000 after acquiring an additional 361,711 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 107,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,624. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.57. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,913. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

