Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,239 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 9,195.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 44,047 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 56,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VNTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Venator Materials stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.99. 420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,516. Venator Materials PLC has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $210.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

