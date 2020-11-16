Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,957 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 92,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,839,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

