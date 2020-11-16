Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,957 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.
MO stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 92,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,839,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78.
MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
Read More: Insider Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.