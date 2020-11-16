Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,820 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,053 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Apache worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 92.8% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 65,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Apache by 24.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,947 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 144.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after buying an additional 4,958,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,206,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,782,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apache in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

Shares of Apache stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 154,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,090,699. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

