Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.22% of Avis Budget Group worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAR traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 212,337 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $6,968,900.34. Insiders purchased 1,165,233 shares of company stock worth $38,690,860 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

