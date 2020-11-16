Hosking Partners LLP Sells 137,391 Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,981,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 137,391 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 6.56% of Diana Shipping worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 102.6% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $85,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 16.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.57. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,401. The firm has a market cap of $140.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.31. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

DSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

