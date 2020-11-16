Hosking Partners LLP Sells 1,385 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $13.99. 16,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.48). Fluor had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

