Hosking Partners LLP Sells 15,949 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,949 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.92% of Warrior Met Coal worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 187.3% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,965,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,292,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after buying an additional 589,483 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,542,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 306,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 366,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 295,173 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.59 million, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.01 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

