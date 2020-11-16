Hosking Partners LLP Sells 1,874 Shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of GCI Liberty worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCI Liberty stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,628. GCI Liberty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.36.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $7.98. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Research analysts forecast that GCI Liberty, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $3,127,093.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 728,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,138,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 11,489 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $933,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

