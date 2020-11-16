Hosking Partners LLP Sells 2,265 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Thor Industries worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Thor Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

NYSE:THO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.31. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $121.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.