Hosking Partners LLP Sells 2,676 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter worth about $56,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 2,592.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,028,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after buying an additional 990,153 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 6,833.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 942,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after buying an additional 928,998 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 47.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,656,000 after buying an additional 576,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 75.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 878,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after buying an additional 378,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.87. 6,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,560. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. Perspecta Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Perspecta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other news, CEO John M. Curtis bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $49,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

