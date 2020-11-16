Hosking Partners LLP Sells 4,192 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Coty were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,033,000 after buying an additional 9,425,610 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 18,099.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,655,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,980,000 after buying an additional 15,569,583 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after buying an additional 1,133,212 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,020,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,973,000 after buying an additional 1,223,356 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after buying an additional 65,784 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.10 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

Shares of COTY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,657,640. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

