Hosking Partners LLP Sells 4,934 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Spirit Airlines worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000.

SAVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of SAVE stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,112,354. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

