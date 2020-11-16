Hosking Partners LLP Sells 5,011 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,333,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 523,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $8,010,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.10. 6,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,929. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $51.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

