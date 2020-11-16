Hosking Partners LLP Sells 5,250 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Loews worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of L. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,315,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,414,000 after buying an additional 748,151 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Loews by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 857,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,822,000 after buying an additional 474,733 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,352,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,998,000 after buying an additional 374,155 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,568,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Loews by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 348,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 205,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,948. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.76.

L has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Loews presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

