Hosking Partners LLP Sells 565 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lam Research by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,037 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after purchasing an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 433,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,195,000 after purchasing an additional 331,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,684,000 after purchasing an additional 291,625 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.67.

LRCX stock traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $431.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,882. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $436.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,944 shares of company stock valued at $20,474,384 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

