Hosking Partners LLP Sells 6,123 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in América Móvil by 30.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,033,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,825,000 after buying an additional 2,095,205 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in América Móvil by 38.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,243,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,923,000 after buying an additional 2,015,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in América Móvil by 134.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,469,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,029,000 after buying an additional 1,989,624 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in América Móvil by 74.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,723,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 738,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter worth $8,498,000. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of NYSE AMX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.19. 20,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,546. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

América Móvil Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

