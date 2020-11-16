Hosking Partners LLP Sells 7,024 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 571.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 348.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 312,091 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 453.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LILA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

In related news, CEO Balan Nair bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,265.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,756.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $290,400. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

LILA traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,729. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.39). Analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

