Hosking Partners LLP Takes $8.14 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $55,000.

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 51,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

