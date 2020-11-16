Hosking Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Barclays raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $5.29 on Monday, hitting $150.37. 68,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,078. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.