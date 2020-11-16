Hosking Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,496 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,661,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,688,000 after acquiring an additional 861,483 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 752,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 372,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 71,095 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,343,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 65,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,270,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,821,000 after acquiring an additional 344,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.11. 119,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,224,964. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

