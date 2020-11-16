Hosking Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 474.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 92,609 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 575,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 228,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 69,833 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,953,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

VICI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,226. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,602.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

