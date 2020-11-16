Hosking Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Copa worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Copa by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 360,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 64,344 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Copa by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 78,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,484,000 after buying an additional 45,083 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Copa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPA traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.67. 4,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $116.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

