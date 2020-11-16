Hosking Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Golar LNG worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 368.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 890.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 221.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth $78,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

GLNG traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,660. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 68.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLNG. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. DNB Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.