Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.77. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Melius upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

