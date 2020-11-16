Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $176.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUBB. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.33.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $155.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.90. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $166.37.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,341.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $3,677,630.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,507,866.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,787. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

