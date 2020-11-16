Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of HSON opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Hudson Global has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $26.85 million, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.25). Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.61%. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.43% of Hudson Global worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

