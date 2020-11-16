HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 268.89% and a negative net margin of 82.29%.

HYRE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.65. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. HyreCar has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

HYRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on HyreCar from $5.25 to $6.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HyreCar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.77.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

