HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 82.29% and a negative return on equity of 268.89%.

Shares of HYRE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.65. 450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,227. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. HyreCar has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $101.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

HYRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $5.25 to $6.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HyreCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.77.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

