Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Santander downgraded Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $54.53 on Thursday. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

