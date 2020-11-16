Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,567,400 shares, a growth of 1,273.7% from the October 15th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.7 days.
OTCMKTS IBDSF opened at $13.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $13.69.
Iberdrola Company Profile
