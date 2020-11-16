Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,567,400 shares, a growth of 1,273.7% from the October 15th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.7 days.

OTCMKTS IBDSF opened at $13.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.