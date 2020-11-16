IDEX Membership (IDXM) Trading 0.9% Lower Today

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $190,055.87 and approximately $455.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for $95.03 or 0.00583018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00075282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00416313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.74 or 0.03176438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00026310 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.