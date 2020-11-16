IHT Real Estate Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,230.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Upbit, Bittrex and Gate.io. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $682,611.57 and approximately $1,230.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00075282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00416313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.74 or 0.03176438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00026310 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, DDEX, Upbit, Kucoin, Allbit, HitBTC, CoinBene, OEX, LBank, Bittrex, CoinTiger and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

