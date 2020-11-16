Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a sell rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.24.

IMO stock opened at C$21.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of C$10.27 and a 52-week high of C$35.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion and a PE ratio of -35.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -146.67%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

