Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 207.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 630,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 424,978 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth $13,423,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,558,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,534,000 after purchasing an additional 112,081 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Independent Bank by 58.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 3.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,605,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $68.60 on Monday. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.61.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

