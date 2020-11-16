Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBTX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $55,968.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 164,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBTX opened at $57.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.